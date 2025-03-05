With a number some fantastic touring shows coming to Glasgow over the next few months - including David Hayman’s turn as Willy Loman at the Pavilion, there’s no better time to take in a show in Glasgow.
We’ve taken a look at the best places in the city to grab a pre-theatre meal and here are just some of the ones that stood out, not just because of their proximity - but also because of their quality.
Take a look at 6 of the best pre-theatre menus in Glasgow.
1. Cafe Antipasti
Cafe Antipasti have been serving up good value Italian food on Sauchiehall Street for over 20 years. The restaurant has a convenient location for those attending shows at The Kings Theatre and offers a 3-course pre-theatre menu for under £17 and a 2-course option for £13.95. 305 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3HQ. | Cafe Antipasti
2. Madras Cafe
The pre-theatre fixed price menu at Madras Cafe offers a wide selection of dishes, including vegetarian options, for £16.95 - making it an excellent choice for those attending a performance at the Armadillo. 82 Howard St, Glasgow G1 4EE | TripAdvisor
3. Ristorante Pieno
Ristorante Pieno, situated opposite the Theatre Royal, provides an excellent pre-theatre menu. Booking ahead is recommended on show days to avoid delays.
It is on offer Sunday-Thursday 5pm-7pm with two courses priced at £19.95 and 3 courses at £24.95. 311 Hope St, Glasgow G2 3PT. | Ristorante Pieno
4. Obsession of India
Obsession of India offers a great value pre-theatre menu for £14.95, which includes a starter, main course, and a choice of rice or naan bread. The delicious food is highly recommended by customers. 25 High St, Glasgow G1 1LX. | Obsession of India
