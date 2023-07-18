One of Scotland’s best restaurants closes under pressure of rising costs

Inflation, rising food prices and aftershocks from Brexit continue to put pressure on local hospitality businesses. The Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand rated Monadh Kitchen in Bearsden has now closed due to pressure from the cost of living crisis. Husband and wife team Martin and Sharlene Thliveros say they made the decision for the health and well-being of their family.

Martin has been chef in some of the country’s top kitchens including Cameron House, One Devonshire Gardens and he was the executive chef at Blythswood Square Hotel. Their own neighbourhood fine dining restaurant opened in 2017 and was an instant hit with restaurant critics and the denizens of Bearsden.

The Michelin Guide said: “This delightful neighbourhood restaurant is personally run by a husband and wife team – and from the tartan-themed décor to the ingredients on the plate, the place screams Scotland. Appealing, seasonally evolving menus see classic Scottish cooking given a contemporary twist; desserts are a highlight.”

Statement from Monadh Kitchen

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Monadh Kitchen. The financial burden of the world we live in has forced us to close with immediate effect.

Managing through Covid to then head into a cost-of-living crisis has been the most difficult challenge for all small independent businesses, so please continue to support local. We have given it everything we possibly could, however it is no longer enough.

Our health, and the well-being of our family, can no longer be sustained under these pressures. We are devastated to be leaving such a wonderful area and customers we now consider friends after the past 6 years. You support will never be forgotten as we could never have done this without you.We are grateful for everything and will cherish the memories we’ve made.