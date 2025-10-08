Professor Green has teased a potentially new fast food restaurant on Byres Road in the West End on social media.

The rapper has dropped a huge hint that he could be opening a restaurant in Glasgow. The I Need You Tonight singer teased the new Byres Road fast food joint on social media.

The unit appears to be located in the former GET at 182 Byres Road between Cupp and the former La Pastina Deli unit.

Professor Green teased the new food spot with a your of some of the city’s landmarks - including GOMA and the Duke of Wellington Statue.

Posting on social media, he said: “From the studio to Byres Road, PG has been cooking something up In Glasgow”

The unit is adorned in the video with a distinctibe green and red fascia, with signage reading: "PG fast food coming soon."

Planning permission appears to have been approved for the unit subject to conditions in June for a different restaurant, Choppaluna.