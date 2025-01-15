Prominent Glasgow Southside nightclub to reopen in 2025 under new name
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A veil of mystery has descended over Shawlands as the former Shed Nightclub appears poised for a grand reinvention. With a cryptic social media update announcing its new identity as ‘The Marlborough’ and the words “Coming Soon,” the venue’s revival is re-igniting curiosity and excitement across Glasgow as many have speculated at it’s future since closing its doors in late 2024.
Once a cornerstone of Shawlands’ nightlife scene, The Shed holds a special place in the hearts of those who danced under its lights, celebrated milestones, and created memories within its walls over its 26 year history. Now, after months of speculation, it seems the venue is ready to re-emerge.
Although the owners have yet to release specific details, they have promised that “The Marlborough will be worth the wait.” Renovations are underway, signalling a complete overhaul of the space that aims to dazzle returning guests and welcome a new generation of visitors.
This won’t be the only new addition coming to this part of Glasgow’s Southside as Paesano is expected to open across the road in the former Di Maggio’s restaurant on Pollokshaws Road later this year.
As always, we will keep you updated with the latest hospitality announcements in and around Glasgow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.