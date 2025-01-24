Property deals for food and drink venues in Glasgow at highest level for six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow saw the highest volume of property deals for food and drink venues for six years in 2024.

Figures from Savills estate agents shows there were 34 new openings in the city in 2024, a 25% increase on 2023, with nearly 90% of the openings from independent operators.

New openings included Margo and Sebb’s on Miller Street that opened in October, Caffe Crostini in Partick, Roots on Renfield Street from the former operators of Mediterraneo, The Last Bookstore, Slug & Lettuce, a cocktail bar from Innis & Gunn, Vodka Wodka in the Merchant City and Sano Pizza.

John Menzies, director at Savills Scotland, said: “We are still often asked how operators are trading post-pandemic and Glasgow remains in a recovery phase. The trading picture is symptomatic of this with some districts feeling the lingering effects of disruption more than others.

“However feedback from many national operators who have prime sites in Glasgow put the city in the top 10% of their UK bar and restaurant portfolios, measured by both turnover and profit margin. Some have even reported that turnover is now in excess of 40% above pre-Covid levels. Granted, this growth has been essential for occupiers to offset sharply rising operational costs, but this remains a clear signal of the underlying strength of the local market.”

Savills says it expects national operators to make a comeback in 2025, including Dishoom, which is expected to open its first outlet in Glasgow on Nelson Mandela Place later this year.

Mr Menzies told The Herald that he expects occupier demand for the best food and beverage sites in Glasgow to continue to be strong in 2025: “However, supply of good quality sites remain limited and as a result we expect to see rents increase by around 20% by the end of the year.”

“In contrast, we expect to see less growth in the secondary market where rents have become more affordable. Overall, though, things are looking more positive than the headlines may lead us to believe. For example, we expect to see one of the best ever F&B opportunities in Glasgow secure a tenant this year at 30 St Vincent Place. Marketed by Savills, the 25,000 square foot unit has experienced a significant level of interest from national, international, and independent brands.”