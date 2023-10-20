£1 ramen returns to Japanese restaurant and bar on Queen Street

Glasgow’s Mikaku will be selling its ramen for £1 next week.

The Japanese inspired restaurant is bringing back the popular promotion that saw queues down Queen Street in 2022. Mikaku will offer a £1 Ramen deal for lunch-goers from Monday 23rd October through to Friday 27th October.

You will be able to enjoy a half-bowl of Mikaku’s famous Ramens - including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options between 11am - 4pm everyday of £1 Ramen Week. It’s the perfect lunch-sized portion for just £1.

Mikaku prides itself on being a vivid tribute to Japanese culture, with something to catch your eye in every direction. Serving authentic ramen and Izakaya (Japanese bar) dishes to compliment creative cocktails.

Commenting, Dario Bernadi from Mikaku said: “We’re really excited to welcome customers, old and new, to Mikaku to celebrate our very own Ramen Week. It’s a great opportunity to put the spotlight on our delicious ramen. We’re proud to offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options so that everyone can enjoy the perfect bowl of warming goodness - and now for just £1!”