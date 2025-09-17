East Kilbride’s hospitality scene is set for a major boost, with over £700,000 being invested to transform Coppertrees restaurant into a brand-new independent venue, Ruby’s, opening this November.

The St James Way venue temporarily closed its doors on Monday to allow extensive refurbishments to begin. Once complete, Ruby’s will bring a fresh, modern dining and drinking destination to the town – creating a stylish, welcoming space for locals and visitors alike.

The project is being led by Struan Barclay and James McArthur, who bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for creating memorable hospitality experiences.

Struan, whose family are behind an award-winning hospitality group, will draw on his background to ensure Ruby’s becomes a venue East Kilbride can be proud of, and a destination that attracts people from across the wider region.

Working alongside former Crystal Palace footballer and Scotland internationalist, James McArthur, the pair are committed to delivering a 100 plus cover restaurant and adjoining bar, featuring a welcoming, all-day space. Guests can expect everything from a quiet pint while catching live sport on the big screens, to cocktails in a lively evening setting.

A heated outdoor garden, both family and dog friendly, will further add to the appeal, offering year-round dining and socialising.

For food and drink, Ruby’s will serve an eclectic mix of locally sourced, flavour-packed dishes, complemented by a curated drinks list that includes fresh lager, expertly crafted cocktails, a smooth Guinness pour and a strong selection of non-alcoholic options.

As the renovations get underway, all existing staff roles will be retained, with further employment opportunities for the local area expected in the coming weeks as the team expands ahead of reopening.

Struan, originally from Troon, said: “James and I are really excited to be opening in East Kilbride and bringing this fantastic venue to life. Our vision is to create a space that feels welcoming for every occasion – whether it’s breakfast with family, a special celebratory meal, or simply catching up over a drink. Most importantly, we’re committed to supporting our brilliant team here at the venue and creating new local job opportunities as we grow. This is about adding something fresh to the town’s hospitality scene, and building a dining and drinking destination people can enjoy for years to come.”