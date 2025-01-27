Gibson Street in Glasgow’s West End is one of Glasgow’s most bustling food and drink streets which you have to visit.

Although Glaswegians would think of Byres Road, Hyndland Road and Great Western Road as the top West End streets for bars and restaurants, we believe that Gibson Street has also got a lot to offer.

Here are six of the best places to head to on Gibson Street right now.

1 . Stravaigin Stravaigin is one of our favourite restaurants in Glasgow where you can enjoy dishes which showcase the best of Scottish produce. We recommend ordering the signature house haggis or veggie haggis. 28 Gibson Street, Glasgow G12 8NX. | Stravaigin

2 . Offshore Coffee You can't miss Offshore Coffee if you are walking up Gibson Street due to their bright blue exterior. The café has been part of Glasgow West End's coffee culture for over 12 years and is a great relaxed spot. 3-5 Gibson Street, Glasgow G12 8NU. | Offshore

3 . Habibi Habibi is one of our favourite new restaurants which opened in Glasgow in 2024. Head here for kebabs, fresh bread, and hummus. 18 Gibson Street, Glasgow G12 8NX. | Habibi