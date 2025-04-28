In Glasgow’s bustling West End, Great Western Road is bursting with bars, and restaurants - including one of Scotland’s 11 Michelin-starred restaurants.
One of Glasgow’s most famous streets features neighbourhood spots including a converted grocery store, a renovated gothic church and a live music venue inspired by one of Scotland’s cult bands.
Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Great Western Road.
1. Bar Brett
Michelin-recommended, Brett is a modern European restaurant designed to show the breadth of Scotland’s cuisine. Mushroom XO linguini is recommended as a must try. 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HR. Photo: Third Party
2. Hug and Pint
An independent music venue, restaurant and bar, the Hug and Pint aims to offer “the friendliest atmosphere in Scotland”. The restaurant offers up a range of pizza options and sides. 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW. | Hug and Pint
3. The Belle
The Belle is located in Glasgow’s West End and offers up a range of craft beers, wines and spirits and non-alcoholic options such as seedlip and kombucha. Dogs are welcome until 7pm. 617 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HX. | Google Maps
4. Cail Bruich
Multi-award winning restaurant Cail Bruich is helmed by head chef Lorna McNee. The michelin-starred restaurant’s Chef's Table experience tasting menu highlights the best of seasonal produce. 725 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX. | Supplied Photo: submit
