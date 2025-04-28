Pubs and Restaurants of Great Western Road: 17 of the best local food and drink places right now

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 20:30 BST

In Glasgow’s bustling West End, Great Western Road is bursting with bars, and restaurants - including one of Scotland’s 11 Michelin-starred restaurants.

One of Glasgow’s most famous streets features neighbourhood spots including a converted grocery store, a renovated gothic church and a live music venue inspired by one of Scotland’s cult bands.

Here are the best restaurants and bars to visit on Great Western Road.

Michelin-recommended, Brett is a modern European restaurant designed to show the breadth of Scotland’s cuisine. Mushroom XO linguini is recommended as a must try. 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HR.

1. Bar Brett

An independent music venue, restaurant and bar, the Hug and Pint aims to offer “the friendliest atmosphere in Scotland”. The restaurant offers up a range of pizza options and sides. 171 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9AW.

2. Hug and Pint

The Belle is located in Glasgow’s West End and offers up a range of craft beers, wines and spirits and non-alcoholic options such as seedlip and kombucha. Dogs are welcome until 7pm. 617 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HX.

3. The Belle

Multi-award winning restaurant Cail Bruich is helmed by head chef Lorna McNee. The michelin-starred restaurant’s Chef's Table experience tasting menu highlights the best of seasonal produce. 725 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX.

4. Cail Bruich

