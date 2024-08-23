Ingram Street in the heart of the city centre and the Merchant City remains one of Glasgow’s best known streets and has a trail of food and drink places to visit right now.
No matter what time of day you find yourself on the street which runs between Queen Street and High Street, there will be something for you as there are great spots to grab your morning coffee, a salad bowl at lunchtime or even a bowl of pasta or curry in the evening.
Here are some of our favourite spots to visit on Ingram Street right now.
1. Amore
The original Amore Ristorante e Pizzeria first opened its doors in September 2008 in the heart of the Merchant City and has remained a firm Glasgow favourite since. Head here for a pizza or bowl of pasta. 30 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1EZ. | Amore
2. Swadish by Ajay Kumar
You may have noticed Glasgow chef Ajay Kumar if you tuned into BBC's Great British Menu. Visit his restaurant in the Merchant City and order Bharli Vangi which features baby aubergines, peanuts, garlic, and the warmth of garam masala. 33 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1HA. | Swadish by Ajay Kumar
3. Sprigg
Sprigg is one of our favourite places to head to for a salad at lunchtime or a delicious homemade soup served with focaccia. Be prepared to queue as the place is always rammed at lunchtime. 241 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1DA. | Sprigg
4. Santa Lucia Merchant City
Santa Lucia Merchant City takes you on a gastronomic journey through Italy. We recommend ordering the pollo alla milanese. 68 Ingram St, Glasgow G1 1EX. | Santa Lucia
