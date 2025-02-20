Queen Street is well known to Glaswegians as the street that runs north from Argyle Street until it reaches George Square in the heart of the city centre.
The street is constantly changing and will look completely different in a few years when Archaos is redeveloped. The building will be partially demolished to make way for a 14-storey student accommodation block.
You won’t be short of places to head to for food and drink on the street as there is a great selection of bars, restaurants and cafes.
1. Mikaku
Mikaku have a proper lush interior, it's like walking into a backstreet food market in Tokyo. The restaurant comes complete with its own soft-play area for kids making it the perfect family-friendly city centre restaurant. 45 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3EF. | Mikaku
2. Max's Bar and Grill
Max's Bar and Grill has been a fixture on Queen Street for a number of years. It was one of the coolest places to hang out back in the eighties when it was called The Rock Garden. Head here for pints and good tunes. 73 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3BZ. | Max's Bar and Grill
3. Marble Global Buffet
Marble Global Buffet is up there as one of the best buffets in the city. You can sample all different kinds of cuisine here which is served to a high standard. 42 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3DX. | Marble Global Buffet
4. Henry Healy
Henry Healy have established themselves as a Glasgow institution and remains one of the busiest spots in the city centre. Make sure to try their brilliant lentil soup. 87 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3DD. | Henry Healy
