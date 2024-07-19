Glasgow’s Southside has a vibrant food and drink scene with many Glaswegians now opting to head for the likes of Govanhill, Strathbungo and Shawlands to head out for dinner.

Our readers recently told us that the area around Queen’s Park as the happies and best place to live in Glasgow so we wanted to explore some of the food and drink options which locals have to choose from.

There are plenty of great spots to head to on Victoria Road, no matter what you are in the mood for or what time of day it is as there are great places for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.

Here are 14 of our favourite spots on Victoria Road in Glasgow’s Southside.

1 . Big Counter Many of the city's top restaurateurs choose to spend their weekends off dining at Big Counter. A constantly changing, surprising and playful menu delivered in a casual, cool dining room. Rick Stein even recently popped in to sample their food. 76 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Big Counter

2 . Errol's Hot Pizza Errol's Hot Pizza may look and sound simple - at it is - but there's nothing wrong with that. It's incredibly tasty. Nothing more has to be said than that. Get a pie, and enjoy it in the sun down at Queen's Park. 379 Victoria Rd, Govanhill, Glasgow G42 8RZ. | Contributed

3 . Bar Vini Bar Vini is a great little restaurant and bar in Glasgow's Southside who have a constantly changing specials menu as well as having a great selection of wine to choose from. Pictured here is the tasty rigatoni con salsiccia. 80 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 7AA. | Supplied