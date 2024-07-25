Woodlands Road has a vibrant food and drink scene which people from across Glasgow like to head to.
We have put together some of the best spots in the neighbourhood to head to for a bite to eat or drink in the West End neighbourhood.
Here are nine of our favourite spots on Woodlands Road.
1. El Perro Negro
Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic. 152 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF. | El Perro Negro
2. Sylvan
Sylvan can be found just a stone’s throw away from Charing Cross on Woodlands Road where they offer 30 different natural wines as well as a daily changing vegetarian and vegan menu. 20 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6UR. | Supplied
3. Finsbay Flatiron
Finsbay Flatiron is one of our favourite spots on Woodlands Road for a bite to eat and drink. Their signature flatiron steak is the star of the show and only priced at £12! 160 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF. | Finsbay Flatiron
4. Cashel Coffee and Dry Goods
Cashel Coffee is a hidden gem when it comes to a good breakfast roll in Glasgow. Served on a crispy Morton's roll, you can have whatever you like on it - the square sausage and potato scone is superb. | Declan McConville
