Pubs and Restaurants of Woodlands Road: 9 of the best cafes, bars and restaurants on Woodlands Road right now

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Jul 2024, 00:24 BST

The best spots which you have to visit on Woodlands Road

Woodlands Road has a vibrant food and drink scene which people from across Glasgow like to head to.

We have put together some of the best spots in the neighbourhood to head to for a bite to eat or drink in the West End neighbourhood.

Here are nine of our favourite spots on Woodlands Road.

Award-winning El Perro Negro on Woodlands Road is one of the finest places to head to for a burger in Glasgow. Sometimes it’s best just to keep it classic. 152 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF.

1. El Perro Negro

Sylvan can be found just a stone’s throw away from Charing Cross on Woodlands Road where they offer 30 different natural wines as well as a daily changing vegetarian and vegan menu. 20 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6UR.

2. Sylvan

Finsbay Flatiron is one of our favourite spots on Woodlands Road for a bite to eat and drink. Their signature flatiron steak is the star of the show and only priced at £12! 160 Woodlands Rd, Glasgow G3 6LF.

3. Finsbay Flatiron

Cashel Coffee is a hidden gem when it comes to a good breakfast roll in Glasgow. Served on a crispy Morton's roll, you can have whatever you like on it - the square sausage and potato scone is superb.

4. Cashel Coffee and Dry Goods

