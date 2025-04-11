Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best pubs for a pint in Shawlands this weekend

Shawlands is one of Glasgow’s most popular neighbourhoods - and people from all over the city are continually opting to head for the Southside if they are going out for food or drinks.

Back in 2022, Time Out named the Southside area as one of the coolest places to visit. Time Out contributor Malcolm Jack said: “With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw.

“The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.”

Here are six of the best pubs to visit in Shawlands this weekend.

1 . Georgic The Georgic has been on Pollokshaws Road for the better half of a century now - and it’s just as inviting as the day they opened. We recommend sampling their Guinness which is one of the best pints you'll find in the Southside. 1097 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG. | The Georgic

2 . The Corona The Corona occupies a prominent position at the corner of Pollokshaws Road and Langside Avenue. Their restaurant is open seven days a week and there also a weekly pub quiz on a Thursday. Order up some trash tatties. 1039 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YF. | Wikicomms

3 . The Granary The Granary is a classic Shawlands pub with lovely light-wooden interiors. It is a great spot to stop for lunch with lunch and an alcoholic drink only costing £9.25. 10 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NH. | The Granary

4 . Sweeney’s On The Park Sweeney’s On The Park is a cracking wee cosy pub just yards from Shawlands cross in the shadow of Queens Park. 962 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow G41 2ET. | Sweeney’s