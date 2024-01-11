Pubs of Glasgow: 6 of the best pubs in Glasgow for a Guinness 0.0

Here are some of the best pubs in Glasgow to grab an alcohol free Guinness

If you've decided to go alcohol free this January it doesn't mean than you can't have a Guinness with several pubs in Glasgow serving Guinness 0.0.

Unfortunately, none have it on draught as of yet but the drink is becoming more and more popular as pubs across Ireland are serving the non-alcoholic alternative on tap.

Guinness 0.0 boasts the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour, and unique dark colour of Guinness but doesn't make you wake up the next morning with a hangover.

If you haven't heard about how the stout is created, the Guinness is brewed exactly the same way with all the natural ingredients before they gently remove the alcohol through a cold filtration method.

1 . Malones Enjoy a delicious Guinness 0.0 in an old style tulip glass.

2 . Jinty McGuinty's You can enjoy a cold Guinness 0.0 at Jinty McGuinty's on Ashton Lane where you can still enjoy the surroundings of the pub and live music with a Guinness in hand.

3 . Kitty O'Shea's Head to either of Glasgow's Kitty O'Shea's for a cracking pint of Glasgow. There is live music seven days a week with the city centre location expanding over four floors.

4 . Redmond's If you find yourself out and about in Glasgow's East End, pop into Redmond's in Dennistoun for a Guinness 0.0.