Pubs of Glasgow: 6 reasons you should visit new Glasgow pub The Noble

The Noble is set to open in Glasgow’s city centre on Wednesday, 19 February at 8am with booking now being taken. The new public house is the latest venture by Glasgow-based The Superlative Collection.
Located directly across from Glasgow Central, an 85-inch screen will display a live train timetable with delay updates, to ensure that visitors to The Noble will never miss their train, maximising leisure time.
With a wide selection of drinks and an exciting new menu curated by the team at The Noble, it is set to be an exciting new addition to the Glasgow hospitality scene.
Here’s our look at six reason you should visit The Noble when it opens its doors on Wednesday.
1. Pornstar Martini
The 100-cover venue will seamlessly blend the comfort of a classic pub with the refinement of a premium bar, to create a venue which appeals to both locals and visitors alike. Located opposite Glasgow Central Station, the inventive menu, exceptional wine and cocktail list, and live music at The Noble makes it the perfect sanctuary for commuters to enjoy a business meeting, all-day dining or post-work drinks. | The Noble
2. Sticky Coffee Pudding
The Noble reimagines the classic public house, drawing inspiration from the historic docklands tavern - Noble House. Striking a balance between warm and sophistication adding depth and character with layered textures throughout the space: exposed brick, brass detailing, velvet furnishings, Victorian tiles, heritage paint tones and floral wallpapers. Darkened ceiling elements and thoughtfully divided areas help to create intimate corners that invite conversation and connection. Artwork on display was created in-house by Rough Design, and plays a central role in shaping the pub’s personality, adding charm and individuality to the space. | The Noble
3. Glasgow Pie
John Molloy has created ‘The Glasgow Pie’ - a nod to a much-loved dish which originates from Glasgow. The Glasgow Pie will be made of a flaky roti pastry and filled with chicken tikka masala, served with a side of basmati rice. This is a first of its kind for Glasgow, and was created for The Noble to honour one of the city’s favourite dishes. The menus at The Noble are heavily inspired by British pub classics, with local Scottish produce at their core. Other main menu favourites include: venison hotdog, brioche bun, truffle mayo and crispy onion; The Noble Ploughman’s Grilled Cheese; and beef whisky and haggis bangers, mash and onion gravy. | The Noble Photo: The Noble
4. Best Bacon Roll in Scotland
The breakfast menu will be served daily from 8am-12pm, and includes ‘The Best Bacon Roll in Scotland’. The breakfast roll will include a buttered milk bun with thick cut smoked bacon, bacon jam and slow cooked pork belly. Other breakfast options include: passion fruit and mango granola; a full Scottish breakfast; Arbroath Smokie omelette; and a selection of eggs bennies. With an order of any breakfast item, diners at The Noble will receive unlimited filter coffee for just £1. | The Noble
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.