Pubs of Glasgow: 6 reasons you should visit new Glasgow pub The Noble

3 . Glasgow Pie

John Molloy has created ‘The Glasgow Pie’ - a nod to a much-loved dish which originates from Glasgow. The Glasgow Pie will be made of a flaky roti pastry and filled with chicken tikka masala, served with a side of basmati rice. This is a first of its kind for Glasgow, and was created for The Noble to honour one of the city’s favourite dishes. The menus at The Noble are heavily inspired by British pub classics, with local Scottish produce at their core. Other main menu favourites include: venison hotdog, brioche bun, truffle mayo and crispy onion; The Noble Ploughman’s Grilled Cheese; and beef whisky and haggis bangers, mash and onion gravy. | The Noble Photo: The Noble