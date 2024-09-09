Greene King are running a special deal between 4 and 18 September in their pubs across Glasgow meaning that punters can get a pint of Tennent’s for only £2 - yes you heard me right!
You can see off the summer in style at their 20 pubs in Glasgow as pints of Tennent’s are only two quid all day every day until the 18 September meaning you can have a good night out that won’t cost you too much.
Here are the pubs where you can enjoy a £2 pint of Tennent’s in Glasgow this September.
1. The Scotia
Our top rated Greene King pub is one of Glasgow’s best known. First licensed in 1815, this pub is famous for a folk music tradition started in the early 1960s with Billy Connolly being a regular back in the day. 112 Stockwell St, Glasgow G1 4LW. | Contributed
2. Molly Malone’s
You’ll be sure to get plenty craic and Irish hospitality at Molly Malone’s just off Sauchiehall Street. The Guinness is delicious and they have live music on regularly at weekends. 224 Hope St, Glasgow G2 2UG | Molly Malone’s
3. The Grove
A great wee spot to nip into on your way to a gig at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The traditional pub still has plenty regulars and is in the heart of Finnieston. 8 Kelvingrove St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 7RX. | The Grove
4. The Quaich
Some of the locals have been visiting The Quaich for decades which can be found in the Shawlands area of the city. 52 Coustonholm Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 1UF. | The Quaich
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.