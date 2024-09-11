Pubs of Glasgow: Beloved Glasgow pub in Govan set to close for three days of filming
A much-loved Glasgow pub in Govan has announced that they will be closed for four days later this month due to filming going on in the premises.
Brechins Bar on Govan Road will be closed from Monday 16 September until Thursday 19 September. The pub which is well-known to Glaswegians as a stop on the famous Glasgow Sub Crawl has also been no stranger to filming over the years.
Line of Duty star Martin Compston was snapped inside the pub along with Ashley Jensen back in September 2022 filming BBC drama Mayflies which the pair appeared in alongside Tony Curran and Tracy Ifeachor.
Glasgow is currently awash with famous faces around the place as the likes of Hollywood stars Christoph Waltz and Shia LaBeouf have been spotted out and about in the city.
It was only a couple of weeks ago that another Glasgow bar had to shut their doors for filming to take place as the Rose Reilly pub on Albert Road in the city’s Southside was used as the backdrop to a new ‘feature film’ which Two Doors Down star Siobhan Redmond will appear in.
