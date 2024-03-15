Pubs of Glasgow: The Laurieston Bar sold to new owner as "business to operate as it has done for over 40 years"
The Laurieston Bar is a fixed point in Glasgow, a time capsule of local hospitality. Embraced by music fans and hipster blow-ins, at its heart this is a family-run neighbourhood place, with interiors that haven’t changed since the 1960s.
An important part of the story of the city’s social life which has now been sold to a new owner having first went on the market in October 2023.
The new owner of the bar in the Gorbals is described by the selling agent as a "private investor who has confirmed that the business will continue to operate as it has done for over 40 years" which will be welcome news to many Glaswegians. Siting on Bridge Street in Glasgow’s Gorbals District, The Laurieston is a neighbourhood local alongside a bar that is well known to generations of students from the Glasgow Subcrawl and a hub for music fans and local bands due to its proximity to the O2 Academy.
Franz Ferdinand, Bobby Gillespie, Saoirse Ronan and Ewan MacGregor have visited for pints and pies over the years. The Laurieston’s traditional bar has featured in films and television shows, most recently in an episode of Succession.
