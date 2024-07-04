Duke Street in Glasgow’s East End is one of the most famous streets in the city with a trail of food and drink places to visit right now.

It is at the heart of Dennistoun which was named the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world by Time Out magazine in 2020. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “Over the last decade, young students from Strathclyde University have breathed new life into Glasgow’s Dennistoun area. East Coffee Company and Mesa offer exciting brunches on the buzzing Duke Street and innovative craft breweries are moving in.

“During the pandemic, the area was strengthened by initiatives like the Zero Waste Market – a refill grocery shop for boxes of essential foods – and Alexandra Park’s Food Forest, where locals of all backgrounds meet to plant and grow for a more sustainable future.”

The area is constantly changing and evolving but Duke Street remains one of the last great bastions of the city and we wanted to pay homage to it.

1 . Dennistoun Bar-B-Que Dennistoun Bar-B-Que offer one of the finest burgers in Glasgow with their locally-sourced meats being smoked in-house. Don't just take our word for it as even Elton John was a fan when he was last in Glasgow. 585 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1PY. | Dennistoun Bar B Que

2 . Redmond's of Dennistoun Redmond's is a great local wee bar which is loved by the residents of Dennistoun and people from outwith the area. They put on a great quiz, a reasonably priced pint, and you're sure to be hosted by some incredibly friendly staff. | Redmond's of Dennistoun

3 . Tibo Tibo is a popular neighbourhood spot on Duke Street which has been at the heart of Dennistoun for almost 15 years. Customers visit Tibo for great food and a chilled out atmosphere. Also make sure to check out their evening menu. 443 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RY. | Tibo