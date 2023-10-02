Radisson Blu Glasgow unveils 247 new bedrooms as part of £15m refurbishment

Radisson Blu Glasgow, has unveiled completely renovated bedrooms as part of a £15 million refurbishment project to breathe new life into the city centre venue.

Beginning in January 2023, over the course of eight months the team has carefully curated a new look for the hotel. As part of the large-scale investment in the hotel, Radisson Blu Glasgow appointed designer Marie Soliman, founder of Bergman Design House in London, to develop a design which reflects the luxurious offering of the hotel. Drawing inspiration from Scotland’s rich heritage, Bergman envisioned a hotel which would be more than a place to stay; an urban oasis and vibrant hub representing the spirit of Glasgow, where stories and ideas could be exchanged, celebrated and cherished.

Marie Soliman, Founder of Bergman Design House, said: “Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow has not only become a cherished part of Glasgow’s landscape but has also left an indelible mark on every guest fortunate enough to experience its unique blend of urban vitality. This is exactly what we envisioned with the new design – spaces and artwork which started conversations, took all the rugged beauty of Scotland, rain included, and transformed it into a truly desirable lifestyle hotel.”

The team at Radisson Blu Glasgow also approached local luxury wallpaper and fabric company, Timorous Beasties, to create a bespoke wallpaper for its boutique-style bedrooms. The Glasgow-based company’s Matzu Tree design developed in 2021 is a departure from its signature hand-drawn approach to decoration. Freestyle swirls and smudges evoke the wind blowing through Scotland’s lush forests, which is rendered by overlaying its much-loved Japanese Tree print onto the abstract background.

Visitors to Glasgow can make the most of the luxurious bedrooms, complete with contemporary furniture, bespoke design, chic finishing touches, and the tasteful amenities Radisson Blu is known for – ensuring it’s the ideal city centre haven for both leisure and business travellers.

Together with the new design, the hotel has increased its offering by creating a luxurious two to three bed ‘apartment’, complete with lounge and separate dining area, as well as introducing new family rooms which offer a combination of double and bunk beds, catering for all ages. Children staying at the hotel will also be given their very own Radisson Blu Glasgow welcome pack.

Radisson Blu Glasgow provides one of the largest capacities for events and residential groups in Glasgow, with 15 meeting rooms and halls capable of hosting 800 people. Known for its conference and events offering – whether hosting a smaller-scale board meeting or an extravagant gala dinner, Radisson Blu Glasgow offers the ideal location.

Hina Rubbani-Mills, General Manager of Radisson Blu Glasgow, said: “It is a hugely exciting time for the team as we embark on this new chapter for Radisson Blu Glasgow. The result of the refurbished rooms is exactly what we set out to achieve; chic, worldly and welcoming, perfect for all types of travellers coming to visit us. What a pleasure to work alongside experienced teams like Bergman, and local legends Timorous Beasties on the design.

“Over the last eight months we’ve poured our heart and soul into the redesign of the hotel, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from near and far to make the most of our stunning spaces. Whether it’s a city break, business travel or a family staycation, our friendly team are ready and waiting to welcome you and ensure you have the best possible stay.”

Marking a new era for the Glasgow venue, which opened its doors in 2002, further investment has been taking place to enhance the meetings and events facilities, with some exciting additions planned for 2024. Throughout, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, The Grahamston, continues to offer exemplary dining. Open to non-residents as well as those staying in the hotel, The Grahamston, which is named after the village said to lie under Glasgow Central Station and Argyle Street, offers contemporary Scottish dining and a range of premium drinks.