Radisson RED Glasgow raises over £7000 for hospitality trade charities

Radisson RED Glasgow, last week raised over £7000 for charity working with local DJs.

General Manager Graham Chalmers and his team have been recognised three years in a row by various industry awards due to their tireless work in support of good causes, working to raise money for charity, help support and promote hospitality industry orgs and even provide dream Christmas presents for needy kids.

The charities this time were hospitality bodies The Ben and Hospitality Health, which both support people who work or have worked in hotels, bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

First up was Redfest, an in-house event which saw curator Graham pull together a line-up of resident DJs who pay at the different regular events in the RED Sky Bar – raising £6000 for The Ben.

The party brought together top talents from homegrown events including Generation GBX, Skyline, Hedkandi, Guilty Pleasures, Missberavin’, Electric Dreams and Boogie Brunch.

DJs playing were George Bowie, Twilo, Marc Rowell, Jon Mancini, Cassi, Michael Kilkie and Stevie Lennon – all donating their services in support of The Ben.

The Ben exists to help ANYONE who works or has ever worked in any licensed premises – so nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and so on. They help with everything from accommodation to food, bills to appliances and cost of living expenses.

Graham said: “We are thrilled to have pulled off such a successful event for The Ben, a charity very close to my heart.

“It’s so important we all give back to our industry and just to society in general. We hope the money raised helps this brilliant charity in their amazing work.

“Thank you to all of our DJs and club brands who took part, and to all of our guests who bought tickets and made the event so special.

“The Ben is there to support anyone who works in hospitality, nightlife or associated industries with whatever they need, from mental health support to financial assistance, emergency housing, appliances, food – anything. That’s anyone who works in ANY licensed premises.

“It is an amazing support but sadly a lot of people even within the trade either don’t know The Ben or if they are aware, they don’t understand what they do or how to get help. It’s simple – just ask.”

Graham had also recruited pal DJ Frazi.er to bring a special one-off pre-party for his Platform festival to the RED Sky Bar on Thursday. With all ticket money donated to another industry charity, Hospitality Health, the event sold out and the donation after costs was £1250.

Graham said: “Again we are thrilled that we have been able to support a fantastic cause, this time with our mate Fraz.

“His Platform events are really special and we loved the idea of a special warm-up party showcasing a different side of his sound.

“Thanks to Frazi.er and everyone who supported this event for a great cause.