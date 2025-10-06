Ramen Dayo has opened its new city centre location and is offering loyal fans a reward for their custom.

Ramen Dayo’s new Renfield Street location brings the restaurant back into the city centre where it originated. Located at 38 Renfield Street it is the biggest restaurant for the ramen restaurant yet.

Featuring a ground floor bar, upstair seating with authentic Japanese decoration and seating for 10 on the upper floor, it marks seven years since it closed its Queen Street location - moving to Ashton Lane where it has build a loyal following.

Owner Paul Beveridge says: “We are super excited to be back in the city center, where it all started. We really hope to see some of the daily customers we used to see on Queen Street”.

Ramen Dayo has completely transformed the city centre location | Supplied

The food menu will be the same as Ramen Dayo’s sister restaurant on Ashton Lane, with regular specials. The nine-strong ramen menu will sit alongside a selection of rice bowls, sides, gyozas and homemade Japanese sweet treats and desserts, with ingredients retaining Ramen Dayo’s focus on quality and provenance.

To thank their loyal customers, anyone who can show a past receipt or even a transaction on their phone, will receive a 10% discount at the new City Centre branch.

Ramen Dayo began as a pop-up in a traditional yatai ramen cart in a small alleyway by Glasgow Central station in December 2016. It quickly gained local popularity and in July 2017 opened their first full restaurant On Queen Street, then moved into Ashton Lane in the West End in 2018. It has built a loyal following ever since.

Now, with the opening of Renfield Street, Ramen Dayo is ready to write the next chapter of its story, bringing the sights, sounds and flavours of Tokyo to the heart of Glasgow’s city centre.

The Renfield Street location is the first city centre location in seven years. | Supplied

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, Paul Beveridge described the inspiration behind the restaurant: “I worked out that when I lived in Tokyo I ate probably three bowls of ramen a week which translates to over 2,000 bowls of ramen. I moved back here in 2014 and spent a couple of years working on recipes - every single weekend - to the point I thought I’d got the ramen really good.

“I let my Japanese friends try it and they were all like ‘this is legit’. I let my Scottish friends try it - a lot of them were trying ramen for the first time - and they were all like ‘oh my gosh what is this’. That’s when I decided to open Ramen Dayo.”