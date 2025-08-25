Rangers pub on Paisley Road West is placed on the market

The Rangers pub, close to the Quay Leisure Park and the Grand Ole Opry, is for sale for offers over £200,000

A Rangers pub that benefits from “significant passing trade” is on the market. The 3 Cheers Public House on Paisley Road West takes up the ground floor and basement of a four storey traditional sandstone tenement building. There is separate access to the main ground floor bar and function suite.

The listing describes the facilities as including: “Open plan bar area with timber bar servery set to one side. There is a mix of fixed back seating with loose timber tables and chairs and high stools. We would estimate total seating for 35 persons. There is a separate DJ booth. Ladies and gent’s customer toilets are situated to the rear.

“The basement is accessed from a door and stair from the ground floor and has a separate access. The basement bar is used generally as a function suite. A DJ booth and raised stage are set to one side. Seating is provided from fixed back seating and loose tables and chairs. We would estimate seating for approximately 40 persons, although functions can be accommodated up to approximately 100 persons.”

The premises have a Rateable Value of £11,400 as of 1st April 2023. Hospitality property specialists CDLH describe the opportunity in the listing, saying: “The 3 Cheers Public House is situated in a very prominent position on a busy arterial route. In addition, there are income generators, being the Quay Leisure Park and The Grand Olde Opry, situated within the immediate vicinity.

“The premises would be ideal for an experienced publican to continue the use as a community public house. Alternatively, the premises may be suitable for alternative use, particularly given the large basement area, which could be suitable as a dance studio, gig venue or other.”

The premises have been placed on the market at offers over £200,000.