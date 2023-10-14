“Real Glasgow West End institution” cafe is for sale

Long-standing Hyndland Street cafe has been placed on the market.

Cafezique and Delizique were pioneers of a new wave of West End food and drink businesses. Mhairi Taylor, who grew up outside Balloch, first opened her cafe on Hyndland Street in 2001, quickly becoming a popular part of the local community in Partick.

Despite being relaunched as Zique’s in 2020 after a £50,000 refit, the business is now up for sale. Agents for the sale Smith & Clough Associates say the strong performing restaurant and cafe bar had turnover to May 2023 of £632,220 net of VAT with adjusted net profits in excess of £100,000. The freehold opportuinity is on the market for offers over £595,000 with leasehold offers considered. Zique’s has space for 60 customers across a ground floor and mezzanine with outside seating.

When owner Mhairi reopened the business in 2020 after its refurbishment, she said: “There is no getting away from the fact it’s been one of the worst years imaginable for the industry - the pandemic has sent a hurricane through hospitality.

“However, with light now at the end of the tunnel, there is every reason for optimism and a genuine opportunity for the industry to bounce back bigger and better than ever especially independents - but we have to be ready.

“Glasgow earned its incredible reputation for food and drink before the pandemic and that will remain.

“The talent is still there, as is the public’s appetite for a vibrant and diverse scene, but we must be ready to make the most of it when the time comes to open up fully again.”

With plenty of outdoor seating space, it’s a great stop to make in Partick, and well worth adding to your check-list for things to do in Glasgow this summer!

Mhairi opened the cafe after developing a passion for food at a young age, spending her time growing berries, peaches, nectarines canteloupe and melons, as well as making meals from scratch. From hand-made pasta, yogurt, bread, cakes, elderflower champagne and elderberry wine. Cafezique’s became a firmly established weekend brunch destination and neighbourhood hangout.