Recipe: Make Café Gandolfi’s Cullen skink at home

Café Gandolfi is a monument to Glasgow style that also serves excellent poached eggs at breakfast – order with Stornoway black pudding or smoked salmon.
The furniture maker Tim Stead, a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art, was asked to make the sinewy, sculpture-like yet comfortable tables and chairs. The furniture is even more beautiful now than it was 43 years ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glass painter John Clark installed “A Flock of Fishes”, the two stained glass panels that bring colour to the big main windows.
When the Grand Hotel at Charing Cross was closed in October 1968 and demolished to make way for the new motorway, its distinctive wooden revolving doors were saved and later moved to Café Gandolfi. They are now over 100 years old.
Original owner Iain Mackenzie was a photographer, naming the café Gandolfi after a camera. You can see his pictures of Glasgow cafes from the 1970s still on the walls of this local classic.
Current owner Seumas MacInnes, custodian of the café since the mid-1990s and part of the team since 1983, doesn’t believe in standing still. The kitchen continues to advance a modern Scottish menu. Evening dishes include steak tartare with brioche, smoked haddock risotto with salsa verde, moules frites or charred leeks with onion mousse, romesco and pistachio. There’s a cocktail menu to enjoy in the bar upstairs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recipe: Café Gandolfi’s Cullen Skink
Here’s how to create one of the most popular dishes from the Merchant City favourite at home.
Ingredients
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serves 4
4 medium potatoes, peeled & diced
300ml double cream
300ml whole milk
Advertisement
Advertisement
250ml water
300g smoked haddock
60g butter
1 onion, finely chopped
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 tbsp olive oil
Pinch of mace or nutmeg
Black pepper
Method
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a saucepan large enough to take all the ingredients, sauté the onion in butter and oil until soft.
Add the water to the pan along with the potatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
Stir in the milk and cream and simmer for a further 5-10 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
Cut the haddock into 2cm squares and drop into the soup. Continue to cook gently for 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Check seasoning and add the mace or nutmeg.