4 . Barca Tapas

Barca Tapas & Cava Bar at Princes Square closed after 20 years in Glasgow city centre. The restaurant opened in 2005 and would have been celebrating 20 years in business this year. The menu included 30 different types of tapa dishes: “Dine on one of our terraces to enjoy the ‘al fresco’ atmosphere of Princes Square or relax in our bar or main restaurant inside. Our dedicated bar serves up a varied selection of cocktails, Spanish Cavas, wines and beers. It’s the perfect location to relax with friends and enjoy a drink.” | Barca Tapas