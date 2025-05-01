We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.
It’s been a tough start to the year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.
Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House.
1. Pania Merchant City
The Mediterranean-inspired venue opened in Glasgow city centre in January 2024. It hosted raclette nights through the winter. Pania was set up as a colourful corner venue at Merchant Square on Candleriggs, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar come night-time. | Pania
2. Jellyhill
Independent Hyndland cafe and bar Jellyhill announced their shock closure at the beginning of April. | Jellyhill
3. The Baby Grand
Charing Cross piano bar and restaurant The Baby Grand announced it will close at the end of January after 40 years of Glasgow hospitality. When it opened in the 1980s, regulars included Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and actress Elaine C Smith alongside students and young professionals enjoying their night before dispersing to clubs like Ultrateque and Maestros. | Baby Grand Glasgow
4. Barca Tapas
Barca Tapas & Cava Bar at Princes Square closed after 20 years in Glasgow city centre. The restaurant opened in 2005 and would have been celebrating 20 years in business this year. The menu included 30 different types of tapa dishes: “Dine on one of our terraces to enjoy the ‘al fresco’ atmosphere of Princes Square or relax in our bar or main restaurant inside. Our dedicated bar serves up a varied selection of cocktails, Spanish Cavas, wines and beers. It’s the perfect location to relax with friends and enjoy a drink.” | Barca Tapas
