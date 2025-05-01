Restaurants & Bars of Glasgow: 11 bars & restaurants in Glasgow that have closed down in 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 15:56 BST

What restaurants have closed in Glasgow in 2025? A question you may have asked yourself this year as Glaswegians have said farewell to some favourite spots

We wanted to take a look at the restaurants and bars in and around Glasgow that have already closed their doors in 2025.

It’s been a tough start to the year for hospitality as some Glasgow favourites have said farewell to the city for the final time. Institutions like The Baby Grand at Charing Cross said goodbye after 40 years of local hospitality with neighbourhood favourite The Thornwood also changing ownership.

Last year, we said farewell to the likes of Mackinnons, Doppio Malto and August House.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

Here are the restaurants and bars which closed their doors in Glasgow this year.

The Mediterranean-inspired venue opened in Glasgow city centre in January 2024. It hosted raclette nights through the winter. Pania was set up as a colourful corner venue at Merchant Square on Candleriggs, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar come night-time.

1. Pania Merchant City

The Mediterranean-inspired venue opened in Glasgow city centre in January 2024. It hosted raclette nights through the winter. Pania was set up as a colourful corner venue at Merchant Square on Candleriggs, a brunch spot during the day and wine bar come night-time. | Pania

Independent Hyndland cafe and bar Jellyhill announced their shock closure at the beginning of April.

2. Jellyhill

Independent Hyndland cafe and bar Jellyhill announced their shock closure at the beginning of April. | Jellyhill

Charing Cross piano bar and restaurant The Baby Grand announced it will close at the end of January after 40 years of Glasgow hospitality. When it opened in the 1980s, regulars included Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and actress Elaine C Smith alongside students and young professionals enjoying their night before dispersing to clubs like Ultrateque and Maestros.

3. The Baby Grand

Charing Cross piano bar and restaurant The Baby Grand announced it will close at the end of January after 40 years of Glasgow hospitality. When it opened in the 1980s, regulars included Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross and actress Elaine C Smith alongside students and young professionals enjoying their night before dispersing to clubs like Ultrateque and Maestros. | Baby Grand Glasgow

Barca Tapas & Cava Bar at Princes Square closed after 20 years in Glasgow city centre. The restaurant opened in 2005 and would have been celebrating 20 years in business this year. The menu included 30 different types of tapa dishes: “Dine on one of our terraces to enjoy the ‘al fresco’ atmosphere of Princes Square or relax in our bar or main restaurant inside. Our dedicated bar serves up a varied selection of cocktails, Spanish Cavas, wines and beers. It’s the perfect location to relax with friends and enjoy a drink.”

4. Barca Tapas

Barca Tapas & Cava Bar at Princes Square closed after 20 years in Glasgow city centre. The restaurant opened in 2005 and would have been celebrating 20 years in business this year. The menu included 30 different types of tapa dishes: “Dine on one of our terraces to enjoy the ‘al fresco’ atmosphere of Princes Square or relax in our bar or main restaurant inside. Our dedicated bar serves up a varied selection of cocktails, Spanish Cavas, wines and beers. It’s the perfect location to relax with friends and enjoy a drink.” | Barca Tapas

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsBarsHospitality
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice