Loveable Rogue will be opening their third Glasgow restaurant this summer

Sur Lie restaurant on Nithsdale Road on Glasgow’s Southside has been sold to Joe and Amalia Lazzerni who own Loveable Rogue.

Loveable Rogue have already established themselves with two restaurants in Glasgow in the West End and East End with these premises in Strathbungo/Pollokshields being the next location for their popular restaurant.

