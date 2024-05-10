Restaurants in Glasgow: Loveable Rogue set to open third Glasgow restaurant in the Southside
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sur Lie restaurant on Nithsdale Road on Glasgow’s Southside has been sold to Joe and Amalia Lazzerni who own Loveable Rogue.
Loveable Rogue have already established themselves with two restaurants in Glasgow in the West End and East End with these premises in Strathbungo/Pollokshields being the next location for their popular restaurant.
The Southside restaurant is set to open at the end of June after a complete refurbishment and will no doubt be a big hit with locals in the neighbourhood as the Loveable Rogue is one of thee places to go in Glasgow for a Sunday roast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.