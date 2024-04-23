Restaurants in Glasgow: Popular Glasgow Southside restaurant announces shock closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zinfandel on Nithsdale Road in Glasgow’s Southside yesterday (April 22) announced their shock closure.
The Scottish-Croatian fusion restaurant had been a big hit with Southside neighbourhoods and was even a popular spot for Celtic and Rangers stars to visit as the likes of Matt O’Riley, Liel Abada, Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic and Nikola Katic had previously been spotted at the restaurant.
Taking to their social media, the restaurant wrote: “ We would like to announce that Zinfandel has closed down permanently.
“This was a hard decision to make as we had the best time here in the last 4 years and we are beyond grateful to all of you for your support.
“We would like to thank our loyal staff for being a part of this incredible journey with us.
“Thank you to the communities of Strathbungo and Shawlands for making us feel so welcome and at home here.
“The biggest THANK YOU to all of our lovely customers who have supported us from the start! We are eternally grateful to you and we will miss you all so much!
“We hope to see you all soon in our sister restaurant The Auld Smiddy Inn in Pitlochry!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.