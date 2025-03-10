The Good Food Guide was founded by Raymond Postgate in 1951 and today it remains the longest-standing and best-selling guide to dining out in the UK.
Inspections are conducted on an ongoing basis and anonymously with impartial recommendations then offered. Members of The Good Food Guide Club can access hundreds of reviews and pictures via their app.
Here are the 18 Glasgow restaurants that are recommended by The Good Food Guide 2025.
1. Cail Bruich
Rating: Exceptional. “The overall atmosphere is calm and unhurried. The contented buzz of generously spaced diners, punctuated by the rhythmic responses of the well-drilled brigade in the open kitchen creating a pleasing sense of harmony and purpose.” | Cail Bruich
2. Gloriosa
Rating: Very Good. "With floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a homely little pavement terrace, it gives off a seductive Mediterranean vibe on sunny days. This carries through to the menu. Quality local ingredients are combined with a breezy, casual simplicity and lightness of touch that understates the depth of flavour achieved." | Gloriosa
3. Porter & Rye
Rating: Good. "With its altar-like, meat-ageing cabinet and a blackboard listing premium cuts, Porter & Rye reveres the ‘cow as king’ and customers duly pay homage. Inside, it's small with mezzanines maximising the tables, although judicious use of glass and subtle lighting achieves an overall effect that is more cosy than cramped." | Porter & Rye
4. Ga Ga Bar + Kitchen
Rating: Good. "Amiable staff weave between closely packed tables distributing kaleidoscopic cocktails – pique your appetite with a bar classic from the 'Straight Up Swally' selection or perhaps brave the on-theme exoticism of a banana sesame sour. Meanwhile, a tsunami of tasty morsels races from the kitchen." | Gaga