Restaurants of Glasgow: 11 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Celtic and Rangers stars

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 10:22 BST

These are the Glasgow restaurants which are loved by past and present Celtic and Rangers stars

Glasgow has previously been dubbed as a goldfish bowl with Celtic and Rangers players never being far from scrutiny.

Away from the pitch, both sets of players like to get out and about exploring the city and dine at some of the best restaurants which Glasgow has to offer.

We have put together some of the top picks from past and present Celtic and Rangers stars of places they enjoy dining at.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers enjoyed a meal at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent after he returned to the Scottish champions in 2023. Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "Was a great pleasure to host Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers for dinner last night, an absolute gentleman."

1. Caprese Don Costanzo

During a reunion meal with friends from East Kilbride, Rangers legend Ally McCoist dined at Mister Singh's India. However the pundit has admitted on the radio that: "The Bishopton Tandoori does quite simply, the best garlic naan in the world."

2. Mister Singh's India

Before Joe Hart played his final match for Celtic, the former England international was spotted dining at Eusebi Deli who wished him all the best for the future. Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "Arrivederci and good luck Joe Hart.”

3. Eusebi Deli

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement enjoyed a meal at La Lanterna on Great Western Road. A host of Celtic and Rangers stars have previously been spotted at the restaurant in the West End and in Glasgow city centre.

4. La Lanterna

