Restaurants of Glasgow: 11 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Hollywood stars

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:53 BST

These are the Glasgow restaurants that are recommended by Hollywood stars.

Glasgow is a city famed for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous Hollywood faces over the years.

We might not all have been fortunate enough to have looked up from our plate to be star struck but for some lucky people, that is exactly what has happened in some of Glasgow’s best restaurants.

A slice of Glasgow in our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up today.

If you want to dine like a Hollywood star, head to these top spots in the city

Will Ferrell ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT

1. The Spanish Butcher

Will Ferrell ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | The Spanish Butcher

Nestled in Glasgow's West End, Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens is an exquisite boutique hotel tucked away in a picturesque Victorian terrace. When Meryl Streep's musician son Henry studied at the University of Glasgow, whenever she would visit she would stay at One Devonshire Gardens, enjoying dinner in the boutique hotel's restaurant.

2. One Devonshire Gardens

Nestled in Glasgow's West End, Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens is an exquisite boutique hotel tucked away in a picturesque Victorian terrace. When Meryl Streep's musician son Henry studied at the University of Glasgow, whenever she would visit she would stay at One Devonshire Gardens, enjoying dinner in the boutique hotel's restaurant. | Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson dined at the Amber Regent on West Regent Street. The restaurant has also welcomed Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA.

3. The Amber Regent

Samuel L. Jackson dined at the Amber Regent on West Regent Street. The restaurant has also welcomed Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent Facebook

Original Batman star Michael Keaton headed to La Lanterna on Hope Street when he was in town filming Batgirl.

4. La Lanterna

Original Batman star Michael Keaton headed to La Lanterna on Hope Street when he was in town filming Batgirl. | La Lanterna

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHollywoodCelebritiesRestaurant
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice