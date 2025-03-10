Restaurants of Glasgow: 11 Glasgow restaurants recommended by Hollywood stars

Glasgow is a city famed for its vibrant food and drink and many of the city’s top restaurants have welcomed a number of famous Hollywood faces over the years.
We might not all have been fortunate enough to have looked up from our plate to be star struck but for some lucky people, that is exactly what has happened in some of Glasgow’s best restaurants.
If you want to dine like a Hollywood star, head to these top spots in the city
1. The Spanish Butcher
Will Ferrell ordered a 1.1kg porterhouse steak, a 900 gram chateaubriand and two side portions of manchego mac and cheese. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT | The Spanish Butcher
2. One Devonshire Gardens
Nestled in Glasgow's West End, Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens is an exquisite boutique hotel tucked away in a picturesque Victorian terrace. When Meryl Streep's musician son Henry studied at the University of Glasgow, whenever she would visit she would stay at One Devonshire Gardens, enjoying dinner in the boutique hotel's restaurant. | Getty Images
3. The Amber Regent
Samuel L. Jackson dined at the Amber Regent on West Regent Street. The restaurant has also welcomed Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan. 50 West Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent Facebook
4. La Lanterna
Original Batman star Michael Keaton headed to La Lanterna on Hope Street when he was in town filming Batgirl. | La Lanterna