Great Western Road is bustling with food and drink options in the West End of the city.
We wanted to showcase some of the best restaurants on the famous Glasgow street which we think you need to try right now.
Here are six of the best restaurants on Great Western Road right now!
1. Brett
Michelin-recommended, Brett is a modern European restaurant designed to show the breadth of Scotland’s cuisine. Mushroom XO linguini is recommended as a must try. 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HR. Photo: Third Party
2. Loveable Rogue
With its unique take on Scottish classics, Loveable Rogue has earned a reputation as one of Glasgow’s top restaurants. Go here on a Sunday afternoon and order the roast. 333 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied
3. Cail Bruich
Multi-award winning restaurant Cail Bruich is headed by Lorna McNee. The Michelin-starred restaurant’s Chef's Table experience tasting menu highlights the best of seasonal produce. 725 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX. | Cail Bruich
4. La Lanterna West End
If you've visited La Lanterna's restaurant on Hope Street, you also need to try their spot in the West End at Kelvinbridge. 447 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 8HH. | La Lanterna West End
