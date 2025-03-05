Restaurants of Glasgow: 8 Glasgow restaurants recommended by current Celtic stars

Glasgow has previously been dubbed as a goldfish bowl with football stars and managers never being far from scrutiny.
Away from the pitch, Celtic players like to get out and about to explore the city and dine at some of the best restaurants which Glasgow has to offer.
We have put together some of the top picks from current Celtic stars of restaurants they enjoy dining at.
1. Caprese Don Costanzo
Celtic star Jota has been regularly spotted dining in Glasgow’s West End and most recently enjoyed a meal at Caprese Don Costanzo on Woodside Crescent. | Supplied
2. La Lanterna
Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was spotted out and about in Glasgow city centre after he enjoyed a meal at La Lanterna on Hope Street. The 21-year-old Belgian international was pictured alongside head chef and co owner Luca Conreno. 35 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna
3. The Gannet
Daizen Maeda was pictured at The Gannet in Finnieston after he enjoyed lunch at the popular neighbourhood restaurant which has established itself as one of the top places to dine at in the city. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio also dined here when he was in Glasgow for COP26 back in 2021. 1155 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | The Gannet
4. Wok Star
Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was spotted out and about in Glasgow’s Southside. Wok Star takeaway on Cathcart Road had a visit from Danish international Schmeichel after the 38-year-old was between the sticks during Celtic’s 4-1 victory against Hearts at Tynecastle in November 2024. 523 Cathcart Rd, Glasgow G42 8SG. | Wok Star
