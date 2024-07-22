The 10 most-booked restaurants in Glasgow according to OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly four million global diner reviews from the past four months. They then sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants.
Here are ten of Glasgow’s most popular restaurants for dinner reservations according to OpenTable.
1. Lobo
If you are looking for the true taste of the Mediterranean, head to Lobo who serve delicious small plates, cocktails and has a smart vegan menu. It's one of the best spots in the city to head for food. 758 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AE. | Lobo
2. Charcoals
Charcoals on Trongate is another city centre favourite and we recommend ordering their fiery and flavourful grilled lamb chops or one of their delicious curries. 74 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5EP. | Supplied
3. Little SoHo Jordanhill
Little SoHo Jordanhill is a great little neighbourhood spot who also pride themselves on being dog friendly. Crow Rd, Glasgow G13 1NU. | Little SoHo Jordanhill
4. Number 16 Restaurant
Award-winning Number 16 Restaurant at the bottom of Byres Road is a cosy neighbourhood favourite. They are proud to bring fresh and unusual ideas to modern Scottish cooking. 16 Byres Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 5JY. | Trip Advisor
