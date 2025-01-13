Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new pan-Asian powerhouse that seamlessly blends Japanese, Korean and Chinese cuisines will open this month in Glasgow Finnieston.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra_Ordinary will be a lively, all-day restaurant with a contemporary Asian aesthetic, influenced by cities like Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong.

The intimate casual dining restaurant, spearheaded by Australian chef Tobias Fiegel, will offer an extraordinary mix of traditional Asian ingredients, with many components crafted from scratch and redefined through innovative recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering thoughtfully prepared North East Asian elements, the menu promises a smooth service, letting you indulge in delectable dishes such as Kohlrabi Kimchi, Udon with XO mussels, Char Siu Chinese pancake, and Yuzu-Kosho tomato sashimi without delay.

Supplied

Tobias, an Australian-Italian who grew up in Sydney, will open his first restaurant venture in Glasgow having crafted his trade in some of Sydney's most recognised spots; Sean's Panorama; Black Star Pastry, and Edition Coffee Roasters. It was at the cool cafe Edition that he first discovered his passion for Japanese food through Japanese-Nordic fusion.

Encouraged by his mentor and interactions with internationally recognised chefs such as René Redzepi, Tobias made the move to Scandinavia and gained invaluable experience at Restaurant Geist and Geranium in Copenhagen as well as Restaurant Ask in Finland before settling in Scotland to work for Stuart Ralston at Aizle and Nico Simeone at Six by Nico.

Extra_Ordinary's Chef Tobias Fiegel said: "Opening Extra_Ordinary is an incredibly exciting opportunity offered to me by Nico Simeone that enables me to combine my passion for various Asian cuisines and share them with the people of Glasgow. In essence, this is the food I enjoy cooking and eating, and in this sleek and stylish environment, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ingredients and creative approaches that I am genuinely passionate about".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trendy new Finnieston restaurant will open in the former Sole Club site at 1132 Argyle Street in Finnieston. Customers can look forward to enthusiastic staff, creative flavour infusions, and a reasonably priced menu that changes regularly.

It’s not just delicious plates on the menu, Extra_Ordinary will also offer a wide range of local and international beverages, including exquisite wines, sake, whiskey and cocktails, all with a story to tell. Deeply inspired by Asian cuisine and ingredients, Extra_Ordinary will open on Friday 31st January 2025.