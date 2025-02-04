Folk from South Lanarkshire are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing where to eat out at as there is plenty of great restaurants to choose from.

Towns such as Uddingston, Bothwell, Hamilton and Blantyre all have their own established joints were locals regularly flock to at weekends or on days off.

We wanted to showcase the very best of South Lanarkshire hospitality and picked out some of the best restaurants you have to visit in 2025.

1 . Cut Cut is the place to go in Bothwell for a delicious steak. We recommend heading down on a Tuesday for their signature steak frites. 1 Old Mill Rd, Bothwell, Glasgow G71 8AY. | Cut

2 . Wee Gurkha Curry House One of South Lanarkshire's busiest restaurants is undoubtedly the Wee Gurkha Curry House which is now found in Blantyre having previously been in East Kilbride. Make sure to book a table here as the place is always rammed. South Lanarkshire, 360 Main St, Glasgow G72 9TD. | Wee Gurkha Curry House

3 . Angels Hotel Angels Hotel have established themselves as one of the most popular spots in Lanarkshire. We recommend ordering the steak pie. 114 Main St, Uddingston, Glasgow G71 7HZ. | Angels Hotel