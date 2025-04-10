Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

The veteran rock star will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025, with his first performance at Worthy Farm since headlining the Pyramid Stage in 2002.

Speaking about Rod Stewart’s love affair with the city, Glasgow songwriter John McLaughlin who is a great friend of the veteran rock star said: “Rod comes here a lot, as you know - the music, the people, the football, he just loves it. It’s well documented that he’s a Celtic fan. The Rangers fans give him a bit of grief and it’s in good humour, it’s good patter. He likes the banter. He comes here and he loves taking pictures with people, he always says if that ever stops then he’s in trouble.

“He never gets harangued here. People are happy to see him, and he’s happy to see them. He comes and spends a lot of time here, he loves to stay here in the Radisson RED hotel as well.

“I think we are less celebrity driven in Glasgow, we want to say hello and give you a nod, say hello, we’re not going to try to hang about all day. He likes that, he likes the culture and the vibe. He loves new bands and is always asking about that kind of thing.”

Here are some of Rod Stewart’s favourite restaurants in and around Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

1 . Glaschu Restaurant & Bar Rod Stewart made an appearance at Glaschu restaurant in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square back at the beginning of March 2024. He was a big fan of their Appletini which featured his very own Wolfie's whisky. 32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AB. | Glaschu Restaurant

2 . The Anchor Line Former Nardini's manager Scott Walker bumped into Rod Stewart when he was dining at The Anchor Line. 12–16 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2DH. | Anchor Line

3 . Bella Vita The Celtic daft rocker dined at the popular Southside restaurant on Mosspark Boulevard with owner Mimmo Rossi getting a special jersey made up. 597 Mosspark Boulevard, Glasgow G52 1SB. | Bella Vita

4 . Atlantic Bar & Brasserie Rod Stewart popped downstairs into Atlantic Bar & Brasserie to sample cocktails and for a bite to eat last year. 12-16 St Vincent Place, Glasgow G1 2EU. | Atlantic Bar & Brasserie