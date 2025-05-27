The 80-year-old was out and about in Glasgow city centre at the weekend.

Rod Stewart is a familiar face to the people of Glasgow with the veteran rock star

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, Atlantic Bar & Brasserie said: “We were delighted to have Sir Rod Stewart in after the game today.

“Our Poitrine de Porc was his dish of choice. Slow cooked pork bell, black pudding, potato pave, cauliflower puree, savoy cabbage e pancetta frincassee, pickled mustard seeds and Arran mustard jus.”

The former Faces frontman will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025, with this being his first performance at Worthy Farm since headlining the Pyramid Stage in 2002.

He headed to the restaurant on St Vincent Place after watching his beloved Hoops side suffer penalty heartbreak at Hampden Park to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup Final.

Speaking about Rod Stewart’s love affair with the city, Glasgow songwriter John McLaughlin who is a great friend of Stewart said: “Rod comes here a lot, as you know - the music, the people, the football, he just loves it. It’s well documented that he’s a Celtic fan. The Rangers fans give him a bit of grief and it’s in good humour, it’s good patter. He likes the banter. He comes here and he loves taking pictures with people, he always says if that ever stops then he’s in trouble.

“He never gets harangued here. People are happy to see him, and he’s happy to see them. He comes and spends a lot of time here, he loves to stay here in the Radisson RED hotel as well.

“I think we are less celebrity driven in Glasgow, we want to say hello and give you a nod, say hello, we’re not going to try to hang about all day. He likes that, he likes the culture and the vibe. He loves new bands and is always asking about that kind of thing.”