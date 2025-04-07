Glasgow can claim Rod Stewart as one of their own as the former Faces frontman has become an adopted celebrity of the city, visiting Glasgow on hundreds of occasions.

Although he may have been born in London, Stewart has proud Scottish roots as his father was born in Leith which led to the singer becoming a Scotland supporter.

Speaking about Rod Stewart’s love affair with the city, Glasgow songwriter John McLaughlin who is a great friend of the veteran rock star said: “Rod comes here a lot, as you know - the music, the people, the football, he just loves it. It’s well documented that he’s a Celtic fan. The Rangers fans give him a bit of grief and it’s in good humour, it’s good patter. He likes the banter. He comes here and he loves taking pictures with people, he always says if that ever stops then he’s in trouble.

“He never gets harangued here. People are happy to see him, and he’s happy to see them. He comes and spends a lot of time here, he loves to stay here in the Radisson RED hotel as well.

“I think we are less celebrity driven in Glasgow, we want to say hello and give you a nod, say hello, we’re not going to try to hang about all day. He likes that, he likes the culture and the vibe. He loves new bands and is always asking about that kind of thing.”

Here are some of Stewart’s favourite bars in Glasgow where you might even bump into him!

1 . The Dirty Duchess The rock star popped into The Dirty Duchess in Finnieston to help pour a few pints after attending the football earlier that day. 1038 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8LX. | Supplied

2 . Kelvingrove Cafe Before heading to Celtic Park, Rod Stewart dropped into the Kelvingrove Cafe for a Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned and had a photo with the staff. 1161 Argyle St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TB. | Supplied

3 . Murphy's Irish Bar Rod Stewart has appeared in the Merchant City pub Murphy’s on a few occasions after derby matches with him recently giving punters a blast of his hit song "Maggie May". 49 Bell Street, Glasgow G1 1NX. | Murphy’s

4 . Cottiers Rod Stewart popped into Cottiers for a Sunday pint back in April 2018. 93-95 Hyndland Street, Glasgow G11 5PU. | Cottiers