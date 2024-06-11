Rooftop bar to host afterparty for Germany v Scotland Euros opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland take on Germany in the opening clash of Euro 2024 on Friday. The 26 strong squad head to the Bavarian Capital for their opening game against Julian Nagelsmann’s side on June 14 before heading onto to Cologne and Stuttgart to face Switzerland and Hungary respectively. Venues across Glasgow will be welcoming the Tartan Army to support the team and watch the match. Radisson RED will be screening the match and have an afterparty in their rooftop Skybar with views of Glasgow landmarks.

They say: “Win, lose or draw, after the game you can head upstairs to the RED Skybar for our big Hedkandi party to dance the night away.

“Mark Doyle the creator of Hedkandi is playing as ever along with a live performance from Erire, percussion and much more – so a world-renowned club right up the stairs from the bar you’re watching the game in.

“There’s no admission charge to watch the football in the massive Oui Bar downstairs and there’s a meal deal on for two pizzas and two pints for £20 – even better, it’s German-Scots beer St Mungo so you can really get in the spirit of it all.

“The bar, the game, the pizza, the beer, the club, the tunes... it’s all sorted. Just the result to worry about then...”