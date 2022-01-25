Rooftop restaurant and office planned for former St Enoch Centre Debenhams store

St Enoch Centre property developer and asset manager, Sovereign Centros, has submitted a planning application to transform the vacant Debenhams store.
The proposals outline how modern new office space could be delivered alongside a striking rooftop restaurant with stunning views across the city.
An outline planning application is also being progressed for a longer term masterplan to reimagine the centre into a best-in-class mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.