Rooftop restaurant and office planned for former St Enoch Centre Debenhams store

Plans to turn a former Debenhams store into an office with rooftop restaurant have been submitted.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:54 am

St Enoch Centre property developer and asset manager, Sovereign Centros, has submitted a planning application to transform the vacant Debenhams store.

How the rooftop restaurant could look. Pic: Cooper Cromar.

The proposals outline how modern new office space could be delivered alongside a striking rooftop restaurant with stunning views across the city.

An outline planning application is also being progressed for a longer term masterplan to reimagine the centre into a best-in-class mixed-use development, focusing on retail, leisure, entertainment, hotel, offices and city centre living.

