A new rooftop restaurant is set to open in the heart of Glasgow this summer – bringing Mexican-American flavours, cocktails, and panoramic views of the city skyline.

SíSí Rooftop, located at the top of the eighth storey of The Social Hub Glasgow in the newly developed Candleriggs Square, will offer a lively yet laid-back space to enjoy small plates, innovative drinks, a carefully curated wine list, and live music, all against a sweeping backdrop of city-wide views that stretches from the Merchant City to the Cathkin Braes.

The venue offers 160 covers in total, with 100 inside the restaurant and 60 on an open-air terrace. A regular calendar of events will give the space an energetic all day vibe from 12pm-1am - from long lunches to late-night cocktails and DJ sets.

The menu, shaped around locally sourced produce and sustainable suppliers, will feature fresh, vibrant sharing plates. Expect show-stopping signature dishes like hand-dived scallop ceviche verde and steak tartare tostada, alongside indulgent desserts and bar snacks.

The Social Hub

At the bar, SíSí’s drink list also following the Mexican-American inspiration will offer sophisticated drinks and cocktails – including green bloody maria, mezcal paloma, spicy margarita, extensive wine list and a range of beers on draught.

Darren Blackburn, Opening Manager at SíSí said: “SíSí has been a long time in the making, and we’re incredibly proud to see the passion we’ve poured into it come to life. Glasgow’s internationally renowned food and drink scene is already bursting with personality, and with SíSí, we’re adding something new to the mix to help elevate it even further.

“We’ve designed SíSí to feel effortless and inclusive, whether you're popping in for a leisurely lunch, cocktails at sunset or making a night of it. It’s a place to relax, celebrate, and connect with people while enjoying incredible food and drinks in good company. If you’re looking for a party with a view, this is it.”

SíSí is set to open on Friday 1 August.

15 Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1TQ