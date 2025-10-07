A Neapolitan pizzeria chain hopes to open its first Scottish site, with plans lodged for a unit near Glasgow Central.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rudy’s Pizza will open their first Scottish pizzeria on Gordon Street near Glasgow Central Station if plans are approved by city officials.

Plans have been submitted for three roof light in the rear roof and installation of a rear wall mounted flue to roof level - an internal stair case will also be repositioned in the B-listed building. Previous planning permission means that the site does not require a change of use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudy’s Pizza will open their first Scottish outlet in Glasgow if plans are approved. | Rudy's

The supporting statement said: “The former Steamer Company unit at 35-39 Gordon Street is in the centre of Glasgow on a primary commercial street. The unit is prominent but has remained vacant for some time despite consents being in place for restaurant use.

“This proposal will ensure that the unit is used for a new restaurant occupier for the city with the works proposed being minor in nature and which will not adversely affect the original fabric of the listed building but will enhance the useability of the floorspace as a pizza restaurant.”

The Gordon Street unit was most recently used as a House of Highlands souvenir shop.

Rudy’s was launched in Manchester in 2015 and take’s it’s name from the founders Jim Morgan and Kate Wilson’s puppy. It was sold to Mission Mars in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the pizzeria chain operates 36 sites across England - including, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and London. Rudy’s website describes their pizza as “being accredited by Association of True Neapolitan Pizza (AVPN)”.

Their menus offer up classic Italian pizzas, including - Margherita, Salsiccia and Salame, alongside vegetarian and vegan options. Rudy’s also offers up a revolving specials menu.

The restaurant chain also operates a Bake At Home product, whereby customers can have their pizza delivered right to their door, before cooking it at home.

A target date for approval is listed as Tuesdat 25 November 2025.