Rumi: A new Turkish restaurant is set to open on Hope Street

“Rumi's poetry, which transcends borders and languages, reflects the rich cultural heritage of Turkey, making it a fitting inspiration for our culinary endeavour”, they say, “Rumi, the restaurant, aims to evoke the essence of Turkish culture and cuisine”. Turkish cuisine is a melting pot of flavours, influenced by centuries of history and cultural exchange. While Glasgow currently offers a selection of Turkish food, mainly centred around kebabs and grilled meats, Rumi promises to elevate the dining experience by offering a diverse array of authentic Turkish dishes. From kebabs and seafood to aromatic stews, mezes to desserts. At the helm of Rumi is Zafer, an entrepreneur with a passion for hospitality and a lifelong dream of sharing the flavours of his homeland with the world. Having moved to Glasgow in early 2007 with limited English, Zafer has honed his skills within the hospitality industry, working in hotels and restaurants across the city. Now, with the opening of Rumi, Zafer's dream has finally come true, marking a new chapter in his culinary journey. "We are thrilled to introduce Rumi to the vibrant food scene of Glasgow," said Zafer. "Our mission is to offer a truly authentic Turkish dining experience, where guests can savor the flavors of Turkey while immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Turkish culture." Rumi will open at 96-98 Hope Street, more information on the launch will be at rumirestaurant.info.