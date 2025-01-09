Saltmarket bakery to close after six years in Glasgow city centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:40 GMT
The bakery served the area for six years and will be missed by the local community

A well-known bakery on the Saltmarket have announced their sudden closure after six years.

Brave Bakers made the announcement on their social media pages on the 6 January and have now closed their doors for the final time.

This is yet another closure in Glasgow in 2025 as we have previously reported on Shucks Seafood & Bar, Barca Tapas and Cava Bar and Carlyle’s Cafe all closing their doors since the beginning of the year.

Brave Bakers

Taking to social media, the bakery said: "A heartfelt farewell from Brave Bakers!

"Six years ago, we took a leap of faith starting a bakery in a new country, with no background, no guarantees, and just a passion for sharing delicious food.

"It’s been an incredible journey, filled with lessons, laughter, and friendships that we will cherish forever.

"We’ve grown, adapted, and persevered through some of the toughest times, from the pandemic to inflation and the rising cost of living.

"Through it all, your support, kindness, and encouragement have meant the world to us.

"You’ve made Brave Bakers more than just a bakery; you’ve made it a community.

"Despite our best efforts to readjust and reinvent yet again, we’ve come to the difficult decision to close our doors.

"It’s not a choice we made lightly, but it feels like the right time to step away and focus on the next chapter, whatever that may be.

"Thank you for believing in us, for every visit, for every smile, and for making Brave Bakers such a special place.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we built together, and we’ll carry these memories with us always.

"With love and gratitude, Petru & the Brave Bakers team."

