Scotland's best food and drink producers to unite for Glasgow SEC showcase

Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism showcase is set to return with a celebration of local suppliers at ScotHot25, taking place at the SEC Glasgow from 26th – 27th February 2025.

This year’s show highlights include the Great Taste Market, presented by the Guild of Fine Food, the organisers of the Great Taste Awards. Great Taste is the world's largest food and drink accreditation scheme, putting products to the test and giving high quality brands their seal of approval.

Attendees will have the chance to sample a range of award-winning products and meet their makers, with suppliers from Scotland and further afield taking their place on the SEC floor. Featured brands include: Great Glen Distillery, Mackays, North Uist Distillery, Scottish Honeyberry Growers and Rora Dairy

Another highlight of this year’s event is the Scottish Regional Foods Market, in association with Scotland Food & Drink, which will provide a platform for the country’s local suppliers to showcase their produce.

ScotHot

These stands will celebrate the rich diversity of Scotland’s regions, from island creameries to Borders distilleries, coastal seafood and Highland fudge, this showcase offers visitors a sensory journey through Scotland’s culinary landscape, with producers such as:

East Lothian Pavilion featuring: Belhaven Smokehouse, Buck and Birch, The Chocolate Tree, Company Bakery (among others)

Food From Argyll featuring: Isle of Mull Coffee, Tiree Tea, Isle of Mull Seaweed

Dumfries and Galloway: Galloway Lodge Preserves, Ninefold Distillery

Appetite for Angus: Gin Bothy

Orkney: Orkney Ice Cream

ScotHot25’s Managing Director, Toby Wand, said: “Scotland is renowned for its incredible food and drink offering, and ScotHot provides a vital platform to connect local suppliers with businesses across the hospitality sector. From discovering new flavours to forging essential supplier relationships, the markets are a key opportunity for industry professionals to meet makers from across the country, allowing them to invest in quality, sustainable and local produce.”

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink added: “By showcasing local producers through outlets like the regional foods market, ScotHot highlights the importance of supporting Scotland’s suppliers to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.”

In addition to the Great Taste Market and Regional Foods Market, ScotHot25 will feature over 250 exhibitors, educational presentations, and the Scottish Culinary Championships, which include the coveted Scottish Chef of the Year competition.

For more information and to register your attendance, visit scothot.co.uk.

Other highlights at the show include: The Spotlight Stage, run in partnership with the STA, the Scottish Culinary Championships incorporating the Scottish Chef of the Year competition, Culinary Arts, the Skills Arena and Live Theatre, as well as Liquid Academy Live, ScotHot’s Innovation Awards, and the Great Taste Market.

Key names exhibiting in 2025 include: Brakes Scotland, Unox, Panasonic, Welbilt, Smeg, Modern Standard Coffee, Caffia, Alliance Scotland, Instock, Capital Power Clean, Gordon Castle, Fishers, Wine Importers, Cake, Bizimply, Maitre’D, Gin Bothy, The Real Chip Company, Scottish Honeyberry Growers, Great Glen Distillery, Green City Wholefoods and AG Barr.