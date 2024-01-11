Scots react with horror to Gordon Ramsay breakfast roll

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glasgow-born celebrity chef has caused a storm online after he unveiled his Edinburgh restaurant's new roll and sausage which has been branded an insult to a traditional Scottish breakfast.

A video on social media introduces the new creation on the menu at Gordon Ramsay Street Burger in the capital's St James Quarter to a global audience of millions of followers. "Try the full Scottish" Ramsay's official account said. The brioche breakfast roll masquerading as a Scottish breakfast starts with lettuce and tomato, then features Lorne sausage, a hollowed out hash brown ring and "over easy egg". There is no sign of a potato scone. The tomato is not fried.

The "full Scottish" has had a spirited response on social media. One X user said: "Full Scottish with no tattie scone, haggis or black pudding, and with a hash brown which is not actually Full Scottish content. Grow up." Another added: "Brioche bun and a f****** hash brown. Bin." with further feedback offered: "Over easy? We're not American."