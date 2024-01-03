Scottish butcher launches world's first chocolate haggis for Burns Night
Simon Howie have put their on spin on the classic Scottish dish which pays homage to Cadbury’s ‘Gorilla’
Ahead of Burns Night (25 January 2024), Scottish butcher Simon Howie has unveiled the world’s first ever readily available chocolate haggis, and is putting its own Scottish twist on the famous Cadbury’s ‘Gorilla’, one of the world’s most famous chocolate ads, to mark the launch.
The limited-edition chocolate haggis, which lands in stores across Scotland from 3 January and is on sale until Burns Night, is an all sweet treat and the butcher’s first ever dessert product. To celebrate the milestone, Simon Howie has brought the chocolate haggis to life in a remake of Cadbury’s famous ‘Gorilla’ advert from 2007.
Speaking about the chocolate haggis, Simon Howie said: “As the UK’s number one haggis brand, we wanted to bring the theatre of Burns Night to dessert for the very first time –allowing you to slice open a steaming hot haggis that’s actually a chocolate brownie and white choc chip pudding!
"We know our customers love to kick off Burns Night celebrations with our Haggis Bon Bons and then enjoy our award-winning haggis for the main event, and now they can elevate the evening even more with our brand new chocolate haggis pudding! It’s perfect for enjoying as a family.”
Brand Director at Simon Howie, Clair Howison said “When I think chocolate I think of the Cadbury’s Gorilla. So when it came to telling the world about Chocolate haggis, a homage to this iconic advert, that has long been hailed as one of the world’s most memorable adverts, made perfect sense. Our version of the advert sees the patriotic build of Loch Lomond meet the surreal drum expertise of a life size haggis and we are sure it will surprise and delight – just like Chocolate Haggis itself!”
Made with a blend of dark chocolate and white choc chips, Simon Howie’s chocolate haggis is a chocolate brownie pudding, suitable for vegetarians and is made to be served as a hot dessert, with ice cream or cream.
Simon Howie will make over 1.3 million haggis to be sold during January in the run up to Burns Night 2024. The Great Taste award winning Original Haggis 454g is the UK’s best-selling haggis, out selling the nearest competitor product nearly 3:1 during January. The brand also boasts the UK’s best-selling Vegetarian haggis and the best-selling larger Chieftain haggis. The new chocolate haggis will be available for customers to purchase in Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s across Scotland