North Lanarkshire has no shortage of great chippies and that’s been recognised at the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards. 12 of the city’s great fish and chip shops have been nominated for a variety of different awards - including Best Pizza and Best Fish Supper in the North-West.

The Scottish Fish And Chip Awards are the ultimate honours for the hard-working teams who ensure every day is a fry-day all over Scotland – so the finalists here are genuinely the stars of the trade.

Fish and Chip guru and Awards Director Warren Paul of Paramount Creative said: “It’s thrilling to reveal the hot contenders for the biggest awards in the business for the hard-working fryers, fishers and farmers of Scotland whose efforts produce this sensational cuisine.

“Fish and chips and the chip shop culture is ingrained deep within the Scots lifestyle. And no, I am not teeing up a Mars Bar joke, I’m serious.

“Fast, affordable, nutritious food from the best fish and chip shops is a tradition, a convenience and at times it can be a lifeline for struggling families.

“We are proud of the phenomenal food coming out of Scottish chip shops every single day and night, that’s why these awards exist – to showcase the best of the best and make sure you know there’s an elite spot just round the corner, wherever you are.”

The finalists will be visited by a judge before the grand final on November in Glasgow. Judges all complete the same scoring form, ensuring consistency and fairness, and results are based on those scores.

1 . Ferri Fish & Chip Shop Best Fish Supper in the West & Best Fritter. 69 Lauchope St, Chapelhall, ML6 8SW | Google Maps

2 . Giuliano's Italian Fish & Chips Pizzeria Best Fish Supper in the West, Best Fish Fryer & Best Pizza. 4 The Wynd, Cumbernauld, Glasgow G67 2SU | Contributed

3 . Senors Fish & Chips Best Fish Supper in the West & Best Team. 36 Bellsdyke Rd, Airdrie ML6 9DU | Google Maps